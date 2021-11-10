GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday presented the launch of the Western States College of Construction.

This degree program collaborates with the apprenticeship program and the electrical, plumbing, and mechanical trades.

Everyone in this program can bridge the years of learning through the apprenticeship program into college credits.

Depending on the location, students will go to class once or twice a week during the apprenticeship program. However, they will spend most of their time in the field with a one-on-one relationship with their journeyman or educator.

Once they complete their apprenticeship program, they can use their hours and transform them into college credits to get a degree.

The program will start with a standard two-year degree of an associate’s and move from there to a bachelor’s.

Students can get an associate degree with 2,700 contact hours and a bachelor’s with 5,400 contact hours.

Students will get paid an average salary of $50,000 while they are in school.

Once they graduate, they can make upwards of $70,000 - $75,000 annual salary.

There are currently nine training centers across the state of Colorado and one located in Cheyenne, WY.

The program got passed in Colorado by bipartisan by both chambers of the state and by the governor.

