U.S. military offered free state park entry on Veteran’s Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is saying thank you to U.S. military members by offering veterans, active-duty military, and the National Guard free admission to all Colorado state parks on Veteran’s Day.

To gain entrance for free on Thursday, U.S. military members can show proof of military service.

It is important to note, all other park fees remain in effect on Thursday, Nov. 11, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.

To view all military benefits, please visit cpw.state.co.us/MilitaryBenefits. For more information about the Colorado state parks, please visit cpw.state.co.us.

