Tina Peters Legal Defense Fund alleges improper termination of Mesa Co. Elections Office employee

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Tina Peters Legal Defense Fund is alleging a Mesa County Elections Office employee named Sandra Brown was fired unfairly.

According to the Tina Peters Legal Defense Fund, Brown was fired for working with Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) to “investigate the validity of the county elections” by Elections Director Brandi Bantz. A press release on the matter also alleges that the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office banned Brown from participating in county elections. The press release also describes Brown as “being a professional Elections Manager with an exemplary record and spotless history within the Mesa County government.”

The Sec. of State’s Office has not yet responded to a request for comment on these allegations, nor has the Sec. of State’s Office confirmed these claims.

The press release describing these allegations also included that Brown has obtained Denver-based lawyer Mike Melito for legal counsel, and that a lawsuit against Mesa Co. will be filed over her termination.

Clerk Peters faces a lawsuit for allegedly accepting campaign and legal defense funds without filing for re-election or reporting donations received. For more information on that lawsuit, click here.

