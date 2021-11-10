Montrose Walmart SuperCenter temporarily closed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to a Facebook post from the Montrose Walmart, the Walmart SuperCenter located in Montrose temporarily closed today at 2 p.m. for additional cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking. The post continues on to say, the store will reopen on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 6 a.m.

Pharmacy curbside service for this location will remain open normal hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

