Minor Changes to School District 51 Covid protocol

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Due to the shortage of rapid tests in the Grand Valley District 51 Schools have made a minor change to their Covid protocol.

Previously, if there were three positive cases the entire class would be required to get tested as well. The school states that in addition to the shortage they were not catching a lot of asymptomatic cases so it felt like more of a burden on families.

D51 will still continue to notify parents when there is a positive case and if the school reaches 2% positivity then the entire school will be masked for 14 calendar days.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.