District 51 Board Coffee event this Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education is hosting a Board Coffee event this Saturday, Nov. 13.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held in Room 222 at the Colorado Mesa University Center. The board wants to let residents know the event is free and open to the public. There will be no formal meeting or agenda to give residents the opportunity to chat with members about questions or concerns they may have about K-12 education.

Additional Board Coffee events are tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Jan. 15.

For more information, please visit d51schools.org.

