Advertisement

District 51 Board Coffee event this Saturday

This event is free and open to the public.
Join School District 51 Board of Education for coffee at Colorado Mesa University
Join School District 51 Board of Education for coffee at Colorado Mesa University(Mesa County Valley School District 51)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education is hosting a Board Coffee event this Saturday, Nov. 13.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held in Room 222 at the Colorado Mesa University Center. The board wants to let residents know the event is free and open to the public. There will be no formal meeting or agenda to give residents the opportunity to chat with members about questions or concerns they may have about K-12 education.

Additional Board Coffee events are tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Jan. 15.

For more information, please visit d51schools.org.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Grand Junction canal identified
Walmart
Montrose Walmart SuperCenter temporarily closed
This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation completed into claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
Plateau Valley Fire Protection District responds to residential fire
Fire crews respond to trailer explosion on the Grand Mesa
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent

Latest News

District 51
Minor Changes to School District 51 Covid protocol
Pictured: Flags from Cheyenne Mountain State Park
U.S. military offered free state park entry on Veteran’s Day
Black-footed ferret, rarest mammal in North America, found in homeowner's garage in Pueblo West
Rare black-footed ferret found in Pueblo West
Fraud Friday 11/05/2021