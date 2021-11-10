Advertisement

Colorado Department of Transportation urges motorist to move over from first responders

Semi truck driving down the highway of I-70
Semi truck driving down the highway of I-70(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) urges motorists to move over from law enforcement on the road’s shoulders.

Governor Polis has declared the week of November 8-14 first responder safety week.

CDOT states that drivers need to slow down and move away from first responders attending to an incident on the side of the road.

In the state of Colorado, CDOT mentions that there is a law called the Move Over law.

“So the Move Over law states that you have to slow down by twenty five miles per hour if you are on the highway. So if you can’t move over, slow down significantly. Even if you do move over a lane, you should probably slow down a little bit to keep everybody safe. If you are on a secondary road, you need to slow down to twenty five miles per hour,” said Sam Cole, Colorado Department of Transportation Communications Manager.

Drivers should be aware that they can be charged with hefty fines if they do not abide by the move-over law.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Grand Junction canal identified
Authorities at the scene of the fire in Mesa, Colorado.
Mesa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death related to residence fire
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Gunnison police respond to shooting
Walmart
Montrose Walmart SuperCenter temporarily closed
This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation completed into claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school

Latest News

The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
Tina Peters Legal Defense Fund alleges improper termination of Mesa Co. Elections Office employee
Barrels of wine inside Ordinary Fellow Winery
Ordinary Fellow Winery Grand Opening
Sign at the conference presenting the launch of the Western States College of Construction
Western States College of Construction
Mind Springs kids mental health board
Statewide ‘I Matter’ program launches to help in youth mental health