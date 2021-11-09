Advertisement

U.S. surgeon general releases toolkit to address health misinformation

By Greg Brobeck
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As children between the ages of 5 and 11 are beginning to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released a guide Tuesday for people to help deal with false and misleading information that could have dangerous health consequences.

“Health misinformation is spreading fast and far online and throughout our communities,” said Murthy in a news release. “That’s where this toolkit comes in - to provide Americans with resources to help limit and reduce this threat to public health.”

Murthy’s “Community Toolkit for Addressing Health Misinformation” is designed to help teachers, health officials, faith leaders and others identify it and stop it from spreading. It includes a health misinformation checklist, tips on how to talk with loved ones, an outline of common tactics, and examples of times people may have encountered misinformation.

The surgeon general says health misinformation has threatened the U.S. response to COVID-19 and prevented people from getting vaccinated, prolonging the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Gunnison police respond to shooting
Authorities at the scene of the fire in Mesa, Colorado.
Mesa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death related to residence fire
Body found in Grand Junction canal identified
Central High School in Grand Junction is changing its logo and mascot, and they want local...
Central High School creates survey for new mascot
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
White House rushes with infrastructure fixes for US economy
Pfizer logo as seen at the company headquarters.
Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial
This image released by Netflix shows promotional art for the upcoming "Tiger King 2" premiering...
‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin sues Netflix over sequel