Olathe mom pulls son out of school over bullying claims

Olathe elementary
Olathe elementary(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A parent in Olathe says her son is being bullied, and she is accusing the school district of not doing enough to help. All she wants is for the school to be held accountable. The mother, Alicia Barrett, states her son is the sixth generation member of their family to attend Olathe Elementary School. She says she feels forced to pull her son out, which makes the situation extra hard on her.

According to Barrett, her son was being bullied on the playground and in the classroom before he went to a teacher for help. “Ask your child. Because mine didn’t want to say.” Stated Barrett, “He kept saying the teachers are calling it tattling. If we tattle they treat us terrible when we go to the teacher. So please ask your student if they are doing ok. Because they won’t tell you right out.”

Montrose County School district says they have thoroughly investigated Barrett’s claims and that they take bullying very seriously. As part of the investigation the school district reviewed the staff and had a dialogue with the mom and her child.

The school also says that for parents and kids the door is always open if they’d like to reach out if they are concerned about bullying. The district feels the issue has been resolved, however Barrett does not.

