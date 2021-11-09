Mesa Co. Elections seeking help with hand count of ballots

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Elections office is looking for help in the hand count of the county’s 52,000 ballots from last Tuesday’s election.

Counters will be needed from November 29 through December 17. They will be paid $12.32 an hour, be provided lunch, and work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Ballot counters need to be a registered Mesa Co. voters, provide political affiliation, and pass a background check. Mesa Co. Election Supervisor Sheila Reiner is saying officials want to make the hand count run smoothly and securely.

According to her, ”The security that’ll be in place will be the same as it is for our elections space. So the ballots will be secured they’ll be under camera, and we will have entrance logs and exit logs available so that we know who’s in the room and when.”

To apply, contact Stephanie Wenholz at stephanie.wenholz@mesacounty.us or call 970-244-1662.

