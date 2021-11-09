Advertisement

Mesa Co. Elections seeking help with hand count of ballots

About 52,000 ballots from the November 2 election need to be counted by hand in the audit
The Mesa Co. Elections Office is looking for help to hand count about 52,000 ballots from the...
The Mesa Co. Elections Office is looking for help to hand count about 52,000 ballots from the Nov. 2 election.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Elections office is looking for help in the hand count of the county’s 52,000 ballots from last Tuesday’s election.

Counters will be needed from November 29 through December 17. They will be paid $12.32 an hour, be provided lunch, and work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Ballot counters need to be a registered Mesa Co. voters, provide political affiliation, and pass a background check. Mesa Co. Election Supervisor Sheila Reiner is saying officials want to make the hand count run smoothly and securely.

According to her, ”The security that’ll be in place will be the same as it is for our elections space. So the ballots will be secured they’ll be under camera, and we will have entrance logs and exit logs available so that we know who’s in the room and when.”

To apply, contact Stephanie Wenholz at stephanie.wenholz@mesacounty.us or call 970-244-1662.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Grand Junction canal
Authorities at the scene of the fire in Mesa, Colorado.
Mesa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death related to residence fire
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Gunnison police respond to shooting
Various organizations participated in the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Grand Junction on...
Veterans Day Parade held in downtown Grand Junction
RB Timmy Horn leads Delta to a first round win
Sports Highlights - Saturday, November 6th

Latest News

Court documents showing the claims raised in the lawsuit against Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder...
Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters faces lawsuit alleging campaign finance violations
Palisade High
Grand Valley Young Life holds second annual virtual ‘Grand Giving Campaign’
The Retreat at Harbor Cove
State of Colorado reinstates staffing shortage fusion center program
Central High School in Grand Junction is changing its logo and mascot, and they want local...
Central High School creates survey for new mascot