Advertisement

Grand Valley Young Life holds second annual virtual ‘Grand Giving Campaign’

By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:24 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Valley Young Life is holding their second annual virtual Grand Giving Campaign this week.

The virtual fundraiser begins today, Monday November 8th and runs through Friday the 12th. Their goal is to raise $100,000.00 in five days.

The organization’s purpose is to introduce students to religion. They serve four high schools in the county. Including Grand Junction High School, Palisade High School, Central High School, and Fruita Monument High School. They also serve two middle schools. Including Redlands Middle School and West Middle School. As well as Colorado Mesa University.

”Everyday we’re posting a video of a young life story,” said Area Director for Grand Valley Young Life Luke Feather. “How a student has been reached & impacted. I’m really excited about these stories that we’re getting to share, just like we would at an in person event, it’s just virtually.”

To give or find out more, visit https://gv.younglife.org/

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Grand Junction canal
Authorities at the scene of the fire in Mesa, Colorado.
Mesa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death related to residence fire
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Gunnison police respond to shooting
Various organizations participated in the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Grand Junction on...
Veterans Day Parade held in downtown Grand Junction
RB Timmy Horn leads Delta to a first round win
Sports Highlights - Saturday, November 6th

Latest News

The Retreat at Harbor Cove
State of Colorado reinstates staffing shortage fusion center program
Central High School in Grand Junction is changing its logo and mascot, and they want local...
Central High School creates survey for new mascot
GJPD Coffee with a Cop
Grand Junction Police Department invites residents to join them for Coffee with a Cop
Mesa County Elections hiring temporary workers to hand-count ballots.
Mesa County hiring temporary workers to hand-count ballots