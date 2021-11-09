Grand Valley Young Life holds second annual virtual ‘Grand Giving Campaign’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Valley Young Life is holding their second annual virtual Grand Giving Campaign this week.

The virtual fundraiser begins today, Monday November 8th and runs through Friday the 12th. Their goal is to raise $100,000.00 in five days.

The organization’s purpose is to introduce students to religion. They serve four high schools in the county. Including Grand Junction High School, Palisade High School, Central High School, and Fruita Monument High School. They also serve two middle schools. Including Redlands Middle School and West Middle School. As well as Colorado Mesa University.

”Everyday we’re posting a video of a young life story,” said Area Director for Grand Valley Young Life Luke Feather. “How a student has been reached & impacted. I’m really excited about these stories that we’re getting to share, just like we would at an in person event, it’s just virtually.”

To give or find out more, visit https://gv.younglife.org/

