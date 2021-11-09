Advertisement

Fire crews respond to trailer explosion on the Grand Mesa

According to the sheriff’s office, there was an explosion underneath a residential trailer which resulted in a fire.
Plateau Valley Fire Protection District responds to residential fire
Plateau Valley Fire Protection District responds to residential fire
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:40 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 2:20 p.m., reports were received regarding a residential explosion off of Hwy 330 and Collbran which resulted in a fire.

The Plateau Valley Fire Protection District responded to calls, as well as the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office who responded to assist.

According to the sheriff’s office, there was an explosion underneath a residential trailer which resulted in the trailer catching on fire. At this time, officials are not sure what caused the explosion.

Two individuals were transported to St. Mary’s with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

