Advertisement

Montrose County hosting eighth annual drive-through flu shot clinic

Free vaccination event to help stop the flu bug
Free flu shot vaccine clinic happening tomorrow.
Free flu shot vaccine clinic happening tomorrow.(KKCO)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -As cold and flu season approaches during the ongoing pandemic, Montrose County, the City of Montrose and several other organizations are hosting free, drive-through flu vaccine clinic, Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Free regular flu shot doses will be available for anyone, 6-months-old and older from 3:00-7:00pm. High-dose flu shots will also be available for those 65-years and older during senior hour from 3:00-4:00 pm, while supply lasts.

“People age 65 and older have the highest risks of flu complications,” said Montrose County Public Information Officer Katie Yergensen. “We received feedback from past vaccination clinics that our residents wanted to have the high-dose option and we are happy that this year we can provide high-dose shots to seniors. Seniors interested should come to the vaccination clinic between 3-4pm during senior hour at all locations.”

The drive-through clinics will be held at the Montrose County Event Center at 1036 North 7th, St. in Montrose. The Olathe Sweet Corn Park at 59618, U.S-50 in Olathe and the Basin Clinic at 421 Adams St. in Naturita.

Drive-through options will be at each location. Organizers say however, cars with more than four people, or those requiring additional time, will be directed to the walk-up parking areas at the Events Center.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Grand Junction canal
Authorities at the scene of the fire in Mesa, Colorado.
Mesa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death related to residence fire
Various organizations participated in the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Grand Junction on...
Veterans Day Parade held in downtown Grand Junction
RB Timmy Horn leads Delta to a first round win
Sports Highlights - Saturday, November 6th
CSP
Colorado State Patrol addresses street racing

Latest News

CMU
Colorado Mesa University recognized Community Hospital for $1 million donation
CMU Recognizes Community Hospital's $1 Million Donation
CMU Recognizes Community Hospital's $1 Million Donation
Authorities at the scene of the fire in Mesa, Colorado.
Mesa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death related to residence fire
Veterans Day Parade held in Grand Junction
Veterans Day Parade held in Grand Junction