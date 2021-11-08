Montrose County hosting eighth annual drive-through flu shot clinic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -As cold and flu season approaches during the ongoing pandemic, Montrose County, the City of Montrose and several other organizations are hosting free, drive-through flu vaccine clinic, Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Free regular flu shot doses will be available for anyone, 6-months-old and older from 3:00-7:00pm. High-dose flu shots will also be available for those 65-years and older during senior hour from 3:00-4:00 pm, while supply lasts.

“People age 65 and older have the highest risks of flu complications,” said Montrose County Public Information Officer Katie Yergensen. “We received feedback from past vaccination clinics that our residents wanted to have the high-dose option and we are happy that this year we can provide high-dose shots to seniors. Seniors interested should come to the vaccination clinic between 3-4pm during senior hour at all locations.”

The drive-through clinics will be held at the Montrose County Event Center at 1036 North 7th, St. in Montrose. The Olathe Sweet Corn Park at 59618, U.S-50 in Olathe and the Basin Clinic at 421 Adams St. in Naturita.

Drive-through options will be at each location. Organizers say however, cars with more than four people, or those requiring additional time, will be directed to the walk-up parking areas at the Events Center.

