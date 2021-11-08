Mesa County hiring temporary workers to hand-count ballots
Workers will be paid $12.32 per hour with lunch provided.
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Elections is hiring temporary workers to help hand-count ballots for the 2021 Coordinated Election.
Hand-counting will begin on Monday, Nov. 29 and will end on Friday, Dec. 17. Hand-counting will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Workers will be paid $12.32 per hour with lunch provided.
Requirements:
- Must be a Mesa County registered voter
- Provide political affiliation
- Pass a background check
- Be able to work full-time from Nov. 29 through Dec. 17
Those who are interested can contact Stephanie Wenholz at stephanie.wenholz@mesacounty.us or by calling (970) 244-1662.
