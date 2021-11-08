Gunnison police respond to shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Sunday, Nov. 7, the Gunnison Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on the 400 Block East Tomichi Ave.

Upon arrival, they found a male resident who had been shot inside his residence. The individual suffered serious injuries. He was treated on-scene and transported to the hospital.

A description of the suspect involved in the shooting was provided to officers, leading to the arrest of Timothy James Thomas, 29, who was found few blocks away from the shooting. Thomas was taken into custody and is being held at the Gunnison County Jail on the charge of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

According to the police department, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident posing no further threat to the community. The department is however searching for the firearm connected to this incident. They are asking residents living south of Tomichi and East of Main Street to be on the lookout for the missing firearm as it may be in their yard.

If you have located a firearm, please leave it alone and immediately call the Gunnison Police Department at (970) 641-8201 Ext. 1.

If you have any information about this incident or any other criminal act, please contact the Gunnison Police Department at (970) 641-8200 Ext. 1.

