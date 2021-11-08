Advertisement

Application period open for Youth Leadership Camp

Grand Valley Power is sponsoring two high school students to attend the free Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp.
Grand Valley Power 2022 Youth Leadership Camp
Grand Valley Power 2022 Youth Leadership Camp(Grand Valley Power)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:34 AM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley Power is sponsoring two high school juniors or seniors to attend the annual Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp.

The camp is an all-expense paid trip at the Glen Eden Resort located in Clark, Colo. which will take place from July 16-21, 2022. Students will learn about issues surrounding the electric industry, how cooperatives work, raft down the Colorado River, ride the Steamboat Springs gondola, and visit the Trapper Mine.

Applications are now open to all current high school students who will be at least 16 years of age by the camp date, and whose parents or legal guardians are members of Grand Valley Power.

Applicants must write and submit a 500-word essay along with their completed application. The application can be found here or it can be picked up at the high school counselor’s office.

Applications must be completed and returned by Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

For more information about application requirements, eligibility, and to apply, please visit gvp.org/youth-leadership-programs.

