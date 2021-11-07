Advertisement

Veterans Day Parade held in downtown Grand Junction

The parade was sponsored by Veterans Committee of the Western Slope and the R.E. Huyser chapter of the Air Force Association
Various organizations participated in the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Grand Junction on...
Various organizations participated in the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Grand Junction on Nov. 6, 2021.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:14 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Veterans Day will be coming up on Thursday, but observations got started in Grand Junction on Saturday afternoon.

A parade downtown brought floats and residents along Main St. to honor America’s veterans starting at 2 p.m. The parade was sponsored by Veterans Committee of the Western Slope and the R.E. Huyser chapter of the Air Force Association.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary's Medical Center
Community members speak on vaccine mandate
Kindred Reserve Open Space park ribbon cutting
Kindred Reserve officially opens as Grand Junction’s first Open Space Park
Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving
Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
Caught on camera: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
Fruita Monument scores a season-high 63 points in blowout playoff win
Sports Highlights - Friday, November 5th

Latest News

Body found in Grand Junction canal
Culture Fest 2021
Mesa County Libraries hosts Culture Fest
Child-size Pfizer vaccines
Mesa County clinics begin to administer the child-size Pfizer vaccines
Check Presentation from Cups for a Cure Event at Copper Club
Check Presentation from Cups for a Cure Event at Copper Club