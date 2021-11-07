Veterans Day Parade held in downtown Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Veterans Day will be coming up on Thursday, but observations got started in Grand Junction on Saturday afternoon.

A parade downtown brought floats and residents along Main St. to honor America’s veterans starting at 2 p.m. The parade was sponsored by Veterans Committee of the Western Slope and the R.E. Huyser chapter of the Air Force Association.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.