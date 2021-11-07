Advertisement

Sports Highlights - Saturday, November 6th

Highlights and scores from CMU Football, the CHSAA Football and Volleyball Playoffs, plus a last-second win for the Nuggets
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:49 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Results from a stacked day in Western Slope sports:

RMAC Football

Black Hills St 9, Colorado Mesa 52

CHSAA Football Playoffs

Alamosa 14, Delta 45 (Quarterfinals: vs #5 Moffat County)

Wiggins 25, North Fork 38 (Quarterfinals: vs #1 Limon)

Holyoke 35, Meeker 42 (Quarterfinals: vs #3 Buena Vista)

CHSAA Volleyball Regionals

Longmont 1, Palisade 3

Falcon 1, Palisade 3 (Bulldogs advance to state tournament)

Mullen 0, Montrose 3

Mead 3, Montrose 0

Fruita Monument 1, Valor Christian 3

NBA Basketball

Houston 94, Nuggets 95

