Mesa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death related to residence fire

The Grand Junction Fire Dept. is assisting in determining the cause and origin of the fire
Authorities at the scene of the fire in Mesa, Colorado.
Authorities at the scene of the fire in Mesa, Colorado.(David Jones)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Mesa, Colorado related to a fire at a residence in the area.

Crews responded to reports of a fire near Highway 65 and the De Beque Cutoff at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Another occupant thought to have been inside the residence at the time of the fire was found safe. The dwelling was already engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Other responding agencies included the Plateau Valley Fire District, the De Beque Fire Protection District, the Collbran Marshal’s Office, and the De Beque Marshal’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies are looking into the circumstances surrounding the person’s death.

The residence, described as an RV with additions, is a complete loss, according to the sheriff’s office. The Grand Junction Fire Department is assisting with determining the cause and origin of the fire.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office is responsible for finding out the cause and manner of death, as well as releasing the identity of the deceased once proper notifications are made.

