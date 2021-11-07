Advertisement

Body found in Grand Junction canal

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating
(KKCO)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:57 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday morning, a person walking in the area of 22 and L Rds. in Grand Junction found an adult male body in a canal in the vicinity.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the situation. There is no indication the death should be considered suspicious at this time, according to the MCSO. The identity of the individual will be made public once the Mesa Co. Coroner’s Office has made the appropriate notifications.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary's Medical Center
Community members speak on vaccine mandate
Kindred Reserve Open Space park ribbon cutting
Kindred Reserve officially opens as Grand Junction’s first Open Space Park
Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving
Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
Caught on camera: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
Fruita Monument scores a season-high 63 points in blowout playoff win
Sports Highlights - Friday, November 5th

Latest News

Various organizations participated in the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Grand Junction on...
Veterans Day Parade held in downtown Grand Junction
Culture Fest 2021
Mesa County Libraries hosts Culture Fest
Child-size Pfizer vaccines
Mesa County clinics begin to administer the child-size Pfizer vaccines
Check Presentation from Cups for a Cure Event at Copper Club
Check Presentation from Cups for a Cure Event at Copper Club