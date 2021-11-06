Sports Highlights - Friday, November 5th
Fruita Monument scores 63 points to open up the postseason
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:51 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from around the Western Slope on Friday, November 5th:
CHSAA Football
#21 Brighton 26, #12 Fruita Monument 63 (Fruita advances to play #5 Erie next weekend)
Eagle Valley 20, Palisade 46
RMAC Volleyball
Colorado Mesa 3, Chadron State 0 (25-18, 25-14, 27-25)
