Mesa County clinics begin to administer the child-size Pfizer vaccines

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week, federal health officials approved using the COVID vaccines for 5-11-year-olds, and some Mesa County clinics began to administer it today.

The Mesa County Public Health began accepting appointments as early as today, and I was able to speak to a Mesa County mother on the matter.

Parents have been making their way to the clinic to get their children vaccinated, including mother and family physician Tanya Wren.

“It’s just a relief, especially as a physician, I have the potential to bring it home to my family. In addition to the other exposures they have, it’s just a huge sense of relief that we can get started on this process finally, said Wren.

Mesa County Public Health tells me the process is similar to that of an adult, which will require two doses, but the vaccine dosage isn’t as strong.

“It’s a third of the dose of the adult, so it is modified for children and children’s immune system,” said Allison Sanchez, clinic services manager.

Wren tells me the decision to get her kids vaccinated required their input as well.

“I talked to my kids about it. They are old enough to where I did ask them: hey, are you okay with getting this since they’ve seen what our family has gone through with COVID since they have heard me talking about it what my patients have gone through with COVID. They were totally on board, and they were excited too,” said Wren.

Still, many parents are apprehensive about vaccinating their children. Wren tells me it’s normal to have questions.

“Please ask your doctors questions. Please talk to your kid’s doctor. There are good answers out there for you, and you’re right to have questions to ask that’s good you’re a good parent if you do that,” said Wren.

We are told vaccination is a community effort and not just an individual effort.

