Colorado State Patrol addresses street racing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the Colorado state patrol, street racing is a prevalent issue in our state.

High-speeding cars are common on the streets, which pose a significant danger to the driver and the community.

Corporal Rusty Sanchez tells us that street racing was at its peak during the summer of 2020, but we’re told it is still going on, and the community should be on alert if they see something.

“To try to get a plate if possible and call us. We have star CSP for us, which is *277, that will get access to the state patrol to let us know or take down the non-emergency dispatch number for a county or the city so they can get that message too and to know to be out on the look,” said Corporal Sanchez.

Corporal Sanchez tells us it’s essential to follow the traffic laws, not engage and be a good witness.

