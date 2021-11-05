Ute Water removes drought pumping rate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The recent precipitation is good news for Ute Water users as they no longer need to pump from the Colorado River so they have removed the drought pumping rate for customers.

The drought pumping rate was originally implemented on July 1st of this year as a result of exceptional drought conditions that prompted the district to begin pumping from the Colorado River to preserve the water supply during peak season. The two-percent drought pumping rate was necessary to offset the increased costs that happen when the district pumps from the Colorado River, including an increased use in electricity, increased costs in chemicals to treat the river water, as well as maintenance costs from using pump stations.

Ute water will stop pumping from the Colorado River, however, due to the severity of the drought conditions this past year, they will still need to utilize multiple water sources in the Plateau Creek watershed. It was the first time in 65 years that water from the Colorado River had been used to supplement demand due to drought conditions.

Representatives from Ute water states that although these water quality improvements are a big step, customers may still experience moderate hardness levels in their tap water.

