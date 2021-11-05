Roice-Hurst awarded health links integration award

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Roice-Hurst Humane Society was awarded the 2021 Health Links Integration Award. This award is a state-wide nomination for integrating wellness and safety into workplace culture and is presented to just one Colorado organization that excels in workplace wellness and safety based on staff assessments.

“I am incredibly proud of the culture we’ve cultivated at Roice-Hurst, which prioritizes our people,” Anna Stout, RHHS CEO, said. “Working in animal welfare can be taxing both mentally and physically, so wellness and safety are top priorities for our team because we can only take care of animals if we take care of ourselves. Roice-Hurst is truly one of the best places to work in the state, and it’s an honor to be recognized for that with the Integration Award.”

Working in animal welfare can be taxing both mentally and physically, so wellness and safety are top priorities for the team according to Roice-Hurst officials. Some of the practices put in place to ensure a culture of wellness put into place include starting meetings with reflections on gratitude and reading books about the importance of sleep. These practices also help the shelter retain staff by creating a healthy work environment.

