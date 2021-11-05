Montrose County Public Health to open two-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose County Public Health is collaborating with Peak Professionals to temporarily open a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic due to the increased demand for boosters. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson first-doses and booster shots will be offered to residents.

“COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in our area, COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high, and we need our community’s help. Get vaccinated to help support our healthcare workers, to avoid quarantine if exposed to a positive, and most importantly to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Montrose County Public Health Medical Advisor Dr. Joseph Adragna, MD, MHA, MGH. “The time for action is now; the vaccine is our best line of defense in overcoming this pandemic. We need you to be a part of the solution.”

The clinic will be open on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. It will be held at Friendship Hall located at 1001 N. 2nd St. Montrose, CO 81401.

Appointments are required for this clinic. To make an appointment please visit montrosecountyjic.com/vaccination or call (970) 252-4545 Ext. 1.

