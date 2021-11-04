Advertisement

Woman accused of trying to hire assassin online

If convicted, Jessica Sledge faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
If convicted, Jessica Sledge faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.(WLBT)
By Josh Carter, Anthony Warren and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:53 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A woman in Mississippi is accused of hiring an assassin online to kill someone in the area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release Jessica Leeann Sledge, 39, allegedly tried to hire the hitman between September and November.

Sledge was unaware that the person she contacted was actually an FBI special agent. The intended victim was unharmed.

According to WLBT, Sledge appeared before a federal magistrate Wednesday, where the judge determined she should remain in jail until her preliminary hearing.

Sledge is facing one felony count of the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

If convicted, Sledge faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates suspicious package
Law enforcement investigates suspicious package
Delta Warehouse Fire
Delta Fire Department responds to warehouse fire
Voters depositing ballots at the drop box right outside the Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder's...
What happens next in the 2021 Mesa Co. election
Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) is saying she is being targeted for investigating...
Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) responds to Sec. of State Jena Griswold’s (D) allegations
Grand Junction High School
Ballot Issue 4B passes: Voters approve new Grand Junction High School

Latest News

Igor Danchenko is the third person to face charges in special counsel John Durham’s probe into...
Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier is arrested
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House ready for debate, votes after bolstering Biden’s bill
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4