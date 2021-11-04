Volunteers honored for work with Mesa County Sheriff’s Office

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Dedicated volunteers in the community are being recognized for their service helping the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Many leave their own families at all hours of the day to help a stranger. With these volunteers the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office can help provide vital services to our community we would not otherwise have.

Recently, these generous individuals were recognized and thanked for their efforts during a volunteer appreciation lunch. Five of the people who attended were awarded Volunteer of the Year for their contributions to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, respective volunteer organizations, and the community as a whole.

Mike Nemback was one such volunteer. He was recognized as Support Services Volunteer of the Year for his work with the Retired Law Enforcement Concealed Handgun Permit Program. He restructured the program by spending countless hours organizing and contacting retired law enforcement to simplify the Concealed Handgun Permit process. “I spent thirty years as a highway patrolman in California so for me it keeps my hand in it, it’s nice,” Nemback stated, “I know the sheriff said that there are more volunteers at the Mesa County Sheriffs Office than sworn deputies which is a shock to me but exciting.”

