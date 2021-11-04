Advertisement

Volunteer bell ringers needed this holiday season

The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for this holiday season.
Ieisha Malone, a paid bell ringer for The Salvation Army, rings her small bell outside a Corner...
Ieisha Malone, a paid bell ringer for The Salvation Army, rings her small bell outside a Corner Market grocery store in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, as she wishes customers a "Happy Thanksgiving," while soliciting for donations. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to ring bells in Mesa, Delta, and Montrose Counties.

The Salvation Army is encouraging residents to volunteer, saying it is a great way to get out in the community and to help others. Residents can volunteer as individuals, in a pair, or even in a group. If residents volunteer as a family, parents and children must stay together.

The funds from Volunteer Bell Ringers will stay in and benefit the Western Slope.

Click on your local Salvation Army location to volunteer this holiday season:

