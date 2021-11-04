Volunteer bell ringers needed this holiday season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to ring bells in Mesa, Delta, and Montrose Counties.

The Salvation Army is encouraging residents to volunteer, saying it is a great way to get out in the community and to help others. Residents can volunteer as individuals, in a pair, or even in a group. If residents volunteer as a family, parents and children must stay together.

The funds from Volunteer Bell Ringers will stay in and benefit the Western Slope.

Click on your local Salvation Army location to volunteer this holiday season:

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.