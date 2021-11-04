Supreme court approves final redistricting map

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The eight-district congressional map has been finalized. The new map was the result of a months-long process that began with the selection of the commissioners in the spring, a summer of public hearings and map drafts, and the ultimate selection of a final map early this week. The map, created by Colorado’s congressional redistricting commission will be the one used for the next 10 years.

The new map creates four districts that are likely to be won by Democrats, three that lean heavily Republican, and one district, the new eighth, which will likely end up being a toss-up between the two parties. A number of Latino advocacy groups had objected to the map; they argued that by making the new eighth district, it dilutes that community’s ability to elect candidates of their choice.

This concludes the state’s redistricting process and election officials can now begin preparing for the 2022 election using the new congressional map. Because of population growth, the congressional map includes a new 8th District, located on the Front Range north of Denver, which is considered the most competitive of the eight districts.

