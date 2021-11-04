Advertisement

Supreme court approves final redistricting map

The eight-district congressional map has been finalized
The eight-district congressional map has been finalized(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:41 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The eight-district congressional map has been finalized. The new map was the result of a months-long process that began with the selection of the commissioners in the spring, a summer of public hearings and map drafts, and the ultimate selection of a final map early this week. The map, created by Colorado’s congressional redistricting commission will be the one used for the next 10 years.

The new map creates four districts that are likely to be won by Democrats, three that lean heavily Republican, and one district, the new eighth, which will likely end up being a toss-up between the two parties. A number of Latino advocacy groups had objected to the map; they argued that by making the new eighth district, it dilutes that community’s ability to elect candidates of their choice.

This concludes the state’s redistricting process and election officials can now begin preparing for the 2022 election using the new congressional map. Because of population growth, the congressional map includes a new 8th District, located on the Front Range north of Denver, which is considered the most competitive of the eight districts.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates suspicious package
Law enforcement investigates suspicious package
Delta Warehouse Fire
Delta Fire Department responds to warehouse fire
Marijuana plants
Ballot measure 1C passed. What that means for Mesa County
Voters depositing ballots at the drop box right outside the Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder's...
What happens next in the 2021 Mesa Co. election
Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) is saying she is being targeted for investigating...
Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) responds to Sec. of State Jena Griswold’s (D) allegations

Latest News

Dedicated volunteers in the community are being recognized for their service helping the Mesa...
Volunteers honored for work with Mesa County Sheriff’s Office
Ieisha Malone, a paid bell ringer for The Salvation Army, rings her small bell outside a Corner...
Volunteer bell ringers needed this holiday season
Grand Junction City is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon.
A new open-space park is opening today in Grand Junction
GJHS site plan
Follow up and next steps after the passing of Ballot 4B