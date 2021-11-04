Advertisement

A new open-space park is opening today in Grand Junction

City hosting ribbon cutting ceremony for the Kindred Reserve
Grand Junction City is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon.
Grand Junction City is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon.
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Grand Junction City is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first of it’s kind open-space park in the Grand Valley called the Kindred Reserve.

It’s a 37 acre park located at 2064 S. Broadway. City officials say the park will have a natural feel to the park. It includes 1.75 miles of dirt trails, views of the Colorado National Monument, the Book Cliffs and the Grand Mesa.

The city says the park will be a good destination for people to come to enjoy walking, running and even bird watching, or just enjoy being out in nature surrounded by wildlife.

The city is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony, open to the public this afternoon at 4:00.

