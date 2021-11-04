Mesa County Public soon to issue COVID-19 kid vaccines

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) has announced that they will soon be administrating the COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five years old.

It comes as the FDA authorizes the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines in use for children 5 through 11 years old.

MCPH is still waiting for the state to receive the vaccine to administer it in Mesa County.

In the meantime, MCPH lets parents know what to expect once they receive the vaccines at their main building.

“Registration is required and we require it because there is some additional paperwork that parents and guardians that will need to fill out for this vaccine. We also do require parents or guardians to accompany their child in the five to eleven age group,” said Stefany Busch, Mesa County Public Health Communications Coordinator.

Kids who do receive the vaccine will be in a private room with their parents.

The only vaccine that kids will receive is the Pfizer vaccine, and they will receive one-third of the shot compared to an adult.

To be fully vaccinated, kids will have to receive a second; one-third shot three weeks later after their first one.

MCPH states that parents who choose to vaccinate their child or children should talk to their doctor. MCPH can also help answer questions that parents may have regarding the vaccine.

They state that, in the end, it is the parent’s decision if they choose to vaccinate their child or children.

Just like adults, the COVID-19 vaccine for kids can still come with side effects and will not stop the possible case of catching COVID-19 but more so significantly reduce catching the virus.

Once MCPH receives the vaccines from the state, online scheduling will be available at the Mesa County Public Health website.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.