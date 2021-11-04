Advertisement

Grand Junction Rotary Club donations

Volunteers from PNCI construction and ProSpace Interiors help with moving furniture at the...
Volunteers from PNCI construction and ProSpace Interiors help with moving furniture at the Holiday Inn Express.(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:18 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Rotary Club and Holiday Inn Express hotel helped with a project on Thursday morning.

Holiday Inn Express has donated furniture in 52 of the hotel’s rooms.

Local businesses of PNCI Construction Incorporation (Inc.) and ProSpace Interiors helped with the moving process by providing trucks.

A crew of twenty volunteers helped with moving furniture from the hotel and placing them in the trucks.

“This is a very typical example of how the Grand Junction Rotary club provides service to the community. So in addition to projects like this, helping homeward bound and salvation army, every year we do large projects where we donate school supplies as an example to every single elementary and middle school within the entire district,” said Dave Huerkamp President of ProSpace.

The Grand Junction Rotary club helps out the community through donations and local charities like the salvation army.

Wednesday morning, the Rotary Club also held an event to donate $13,000 to six local non-profit organizations.

Huerkamp stated that he is grateful to the help of PNCI Construction Inc. for helping out in the moving process.

