Follow up and next steps after the passing of Ballot 4B

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Ballot issue 4B for School District 51 passed Tuesday night which increases taxes to fund a $115 million bond that would replace Grand Junction High School.

Students say they’re happy for the new Freshman and generations to come who get to enjoy the new facility in 2024, as the current facility has fulfilled its purpose.

“I’m really happy we’re getting a new school, we really need one,” said GJHS Senior Andrea Reyes. “I think the school has served its time.”

The district is holding a selection meeting Thursday to interview two different construction companies that bid on the project to determine which one will be used. We spoke with D51 Superintendent Dr. Diana Sirko on her reaction to the big victory Tuesday night.

”A big thank you to our voters, our campaign members, our staff, the students,” said Sirko. “Everybody working together to make this happen. And let them know that they will make our kids & our district proud for a long period of time & we hope to make the community proud that they’ve done this for us. From the beginning it felt different from the 2019 election in that we had some momentum that began to build. And you’re afraid to think too much that you might win. And then when it happened yesterday, the returns came in faster than we thought they would. So that was an incredible conclusion to 6 months of really hard work by a lot of people.”

The construction will begin behind the football field adjacent to the current facility. Construction is set to begin early next year, August at the latest when school gets out. Students and staff will remain in the current building while the new building is under construction on the same property.

“They have a very good plan of action, the way they placed the site & where they’ll have the new school on that site,” said Sirko. “What’s great is it’s big enough that you can do this. So it will not impact the current day to day operation & be able to keep it safe for kids.”

The new High School building is set to be finished by August 2024 for the new school year. The whole project is projected to be done by the end of 2024 including the new parking lots & sports fields.

“It’s already a great school & there’s a lot of good things going on but we saw that at Orchard Mesa Middle School when the kids moved in,” said Sirko. “Their climate & culture for learning went up right away because kids are proud, staff is proud, & there’s a great feel for everyone. When you know how badly it’s needed, & kids do a great job of making due with what they have & our staff does. But it’s nice to know that they will have this beautiful facility in front of them. People don’t realize that the facility itself creates a climate & culture for learning. That will really help too.”

