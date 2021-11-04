Delta County warehouse fire update

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Tuesday, at approximately 4:15 pm, a warehouse that contained hemp caught fire in Delta County with multiple phone calls to Delta County Emergency Communication Center.

The fire’s location was on G Road. During the fire, G Road and part of G50 Road were closed.

Later that Tuesday, the fire became contained and remained contained into Wednesday, where the structure is still smoking.

During the fire, residents were to shut windows and stay indoors due to the heavy smoke and possible chemicals in the air.

“We really have no idea at this point what kind of chemicals, what kind of product is in there. Whether it’s hemp oil, hemp seeds and so they are just concerned about what actually was in the facility at the time,” said Mark Taylor, Delta County Sheriff.

The cause of the fire at the warehouse remains under investigation.

