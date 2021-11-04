Advertisement

Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages safe nighttime driving

Elk grazing in a field in Estes Park
Elk grazing in a field in Estes Park(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:35 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking motorists to use caution when driving at night.

Daylights Saving Time is ending, which means the clocks fall back one hour and nighttime arrive earlier in the day.

CPW states that wildlife becomes more active during the nighttime hours and has a greater chance of crossing roadways.

To help reduce the risk of impact on wildlife, CPW urges motorists to slow down, avoid using their phones and be on the lookout for any wildlife on the side of the road or crossing.

“In Mesa County here, many of arterial roadways, we have deer that move across, we have foxes, we have black bears moving. So any of our arterial roadways, your at risk of having wildlife move across them,” said Kirk Oldham Area Wildlife Manager.

If you were to hit an animal, CPW encourages that you focus on yourself and other people in the car first before attending to the animal.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates suspicious package
Law enforcement investigates suspicious package
Delta Warehouse Fire
Delta Fire Department responds to warehouse fire
Marijuana plants
Ballot measure 1C passed. What that means for Mesa County
Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) is saying she is being targeted for investigating...
Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) responds to Sec. of State Jena Griswold’s (D) allegations
Voters depositing ballots at the drop box right outside the Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder's...
What happens next in the 2021 Mesa Co. election

Latest News

Volunteers from PNCI construction and ProSpace Interiors help with moving furniture at the...
Grand Junction Rotary Club donations
The eight-district congressional map has been finalized
Supreme court approves final redistricting map
Dedicated volunteers in the community are being recognized for their service helping the Mesa...
Volunteers honored for work with Mesa County Sheriff’s Office
Ieisha Malone, a paid bell ringer for The Salvation Army, rings her small bell outside a Corner...
Volunteer bell ringers needed this holiday season