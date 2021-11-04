Ballot measure 1C passed. What that means for Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County residents voted to pass ballot issue 1C, which will now allow for marijuana cultivation, manufacturing, and testing facilities within the Grand Valley.

It was a very close margin. The ballot passed with just fifty three percent of the vote. The measure will now do away with a county ordinance that bars things including retail sales. The commissioners said they were prompted to ask voters to consider allowing marijuana cultivation as greenhouses and farms in the county are missing out on a market that is going to other jurisdictions that approved retail marijuana sales years ago.

The vote makes the county one of the last on the Western Slope to do so. With passage of the measure, the county would be in a position to get state or federal grants to potentially help pay for things such as mental health services in the valley. By having marijuana cultivated locally we will be better able to control the supply chain therefore controlling the quality and price as well.

There’s no set date as to when this will take place just yet, as amendments need to be made to land use codes.

