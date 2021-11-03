Advertisement

Reports: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time expires...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time expires during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:58 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City, according to published reports.

NFL Network was first to report the positive test, which neither the team nor Rodgers’ agent immediately confirmed.

Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, is the latest Packers player to test positive. Wide receivers Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, and Allen Lazard missed last week’s victory at Arizona due to COVID-19 protocols. Lazard has since been activated.

Green Bay’s backup quarterback is 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, who has thrown seven passes in his short career. Their third-stringer, Kurt Benkert, is on the practice squad but was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

____

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Delta Fire Department is on scene of a fire in a warehouse on G Road west of Delta.
Delta Fire Department responds to warehouse fire
Grand Junction High School
Ballot Issue 4B passes: Voters approve new Grand Junction High School
Health Officials urging vaccinations
Positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Delta County, leaving hospitals feeling the strain
2022 Country Jam Generic Version
2022 Country Jam headliners announced
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Coroner’s office releases the identity of motorcyclist killed in accident

Latest News

Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
Roll up your sleeves: Kids’ turn arrives for COVID-19 shots
Cleo Smith was taken to a hospital and is back with her family.
Australian girl found alive after disappearing from campsite
Parents and students are raising concerns again about racism at a Wisconsin Lutheran high school
'George Floyd challenge' draws outrage at Wis. high school
fraud friday (102921)