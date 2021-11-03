Advertisement

Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) responds to Sec. of State Jena Griswold’s (D) allegations

Peters says she is being targeted for investigating the 2020 election
Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) is saying she is being targeted for investigating...
Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) is saying she is being targeted for investigating the 2020 election.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:49 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) is sharing her take on Election Day 2021 in the county and responding to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s (D) allegations against her.

Peters was not the county’s designated election official during the November election. Sec. Griswold stripped her of those responsibilities citing an alleged security breach at the elections office. Former Sec. of State Wayne Williams (R) took over as the DEO, and Mesa Co. Treasurer Sheila Reiner served as the county’s Election Supervisor.

Clerk Peters is saying the tried to investigate the results of the 2020 election and is being silenced. According to her, “I have attempted to investigate the results of the election which is a duty that I swore to the constituents who elected me. And just like they did the Arizona ballot audit, the organized left and their Lincoln Project allies attacked any attempt to investigate the 2020 election.”

She further explained that, “This whole thing with the Secretary of State...and the overreach has resulted in completely baseless claims of wrong doing against me...which I’m fully and completely prepared to challenge legally. And harassment and even threats against my live have been unleveled (sic.) to keep secret...the things that are being revealed.”

She also argues that the Mesa Co. Board of Commissioners decision to use Clear Ballot and Dominion voting machines, as well as a hand count, is costing too much. She says she would have just used Clear Ballot voting systems.

21st Judicial District Court Judge Valerie J. Robison found that Clerk Peters committed “wrongful acts” and criticized her office’s handling of election system security in a civil case in October. 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein’s (R) criminal investigation into the Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder’s Office is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Coroner’s office releases the identity of motorcyclist killed in accident
2022 Country Jam Generic Version
2022 Country Jam headliners announced
Health Officials urging vaccinations
Positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Delta County, leaving hospitals feeling the strain
Community Hospital
Mesa County hospitals on vaccine mandate deadline today
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American plagued by major flight cancellations for 4th day

Latest News

Voters depositing ballots at the drop box right outside the Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder's...
What happens next in the 2021 Mesa Co. election
The Delta Fire Department is on scene of a fire in a warehouse on G Road west of Delta.
Delta Fire Department responds to warehouse fire
Grand Junction High School
Ballot Issue 4B passes: Voters approve new Grand Junction High School
Last hours to vote!
Mesa County ballot drop box and poll locations