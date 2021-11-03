Advertisement

Law enforcement investigates suspicious package

The package was delivered to the Kokopelli Center in Fruita.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita Police Department and Lower Valley Fire District are responding to a report of a suspicious package at the Kokopelli Center in Fruita.

According to the Fruita Police Department, a call came in from a postal worker who delivered the package to the center’s mailbox. The worker was concerned about the package and contacted the police.

The bomb squad is currently on-site assisting in the investigation.

Updates will be provided once more information is released.

