Law enforcement investigates suspicious package
The package was delivered to the Kokopelli Center in Fruita.
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita Police Department and Lower Valley Fire District are responding to a report of a suspicious package at the Kokopelli Center in Fruita.
According to the Fruita Police Department, a call came in from a postal worker who delivered the package to the center’s mailbox. The worker was concerned about the package and contacted the police.
The bomb squad is currently on-site assisting in the investigation.
Updates will be provided once more information is released.
