Advertisement

LA County to pay $2.5M to settle Kobe crash photo lawsuits

In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respects for Kobe...
In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respects for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino in Los Angeles. Federal safety officials are expected to vote Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, on what likely caused the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others to crash into a Southern California hillside last year, killing all aboard.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:07 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County has to pay $2.5 million to two families who lost relatives in last year’s helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a settlement of two federal lawsuits filed by the Altobelli and Mauser families alleging they suffered emotional distress over graphic photographs of the scene that reportedly were taken or shared by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters.

A similar lawsuit by Bryant’s widow continues.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the others died in January 2020 when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas west of Los Angeles in foggy weather.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Coroner’s office releases the identity of motorcyclist killed in accident
2022 Country Jam Generic Version
2022 Country Jam headliners announced
Health Officials urging vaccinations
Positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Delta County, leaving hospitals feeling the strain
Community Hospital
Mesa County hospitals on vaccine mandate deadline today
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American plagued by major flight cancellations for 4th day

Latest News

Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president and Democratic candidate for New York City mayor speaks...
Adams wins NYC mayor; Wu makes history winning Boston mayor
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks to his constituents at his "Mayor on the Block" event on...
Minneapolis voters reject replacing police with new agency
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of...
Braves win first World Series title since 1995
The Delta Fire Department is on scene of a fire in a warehouse on G Road west of Delta.
Delta Fire Department responds to warehouse fire