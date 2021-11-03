Delta Fire Department responds to warehouse fire

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta Fire Department is on scene of a fire in a warehouse on G Road west of Delta.

According to the Delta County Emergency Management, G Road and G50 Road remain closed to through traffic because of fire equipment and hoses on the road.

People who live at the base of G Road by Graff Road or near Deer Run Road can still access their homes, but will need to talk to deputies at the road block.

There is thick smoke in the area. Residents in the Delta area are encouraged to keep their windows closed overnight.

No word yet on might have started the fire.

