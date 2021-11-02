What you should know about Proposition 120

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tuesday is Election Day and that means voters can decide on a number of ballot issues. Among those is Proposition 120, which would entail a property tax assessment rate reduction.

If Prop 120 passes, the property tax assessment rate for multifamily properties would drop from 7.15% to 6.5% starting in 2022. The rate for lodging properties would drop from 29% to 26.4%.

Kevin Vick, Vice President of the Colorado Education Association, the largest teachers’ union in the state, worries the measure will harm schools and first responders through decreased funding. He argues that, “Schools in Colorado are already under funded by half a billion dollars yearly...And over the last ten or eleven years we have been shorted by the state approximately over $9 billion.”

Other classes of property like single-family homes are not impacted by the measure.

Michael Fields, Executive Director of Colorado Rising Action, a nonprofit conservative advocacy group, says the state has enough money to go around and taxpayers need a break. He asserts that, “The economy both state-wide and locally has bounced back quicker than people expected revenue-wise. And so, on a state level. We’re over a billion dollars over our TABOR cap. That money will have to get refunded to taxpayers. And even localities...have more money right now than they were anticipating.”

Regarding the fiscal impact of Prop 120 passing, local governments state-wide would lose about $50 million in 2022 and 2023. The measure would also allow the state to spend up to $25 million in excess revenue to offset reduced school funding.

According to Vick, “Rural districts in general are struggling financially to begin with... And what Prop 120 does is, it, by lowering the property tax rate it actually takes more money from...schools.”

In terms of taxpayer impact, a multifamily property worth half a million dollars would see its taxes decrease by $125. A lodging property, like a hotel, of the same value would see its taxes decreased by just over a thousand dollars.

Fields explained that, “Then there’s the stimulus money. $2.5 billion has gone to schools and will continue over the next few years. And so while I understand, you know I’m a former teacher, I care about education, I wanna make sure there’s enough money in the system, there is right now, and really the pressure is on families, on seniors.”

Polls open up at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. for in-person voting. If dropping a ballot off, those need to be deposited by 7 p.m. as well for them to be counted in the election.

Sample ballots for Mesa, Montrose, and Delta Counties can be found by clicking the links. There, information can be found on other ballot measures and candidates for the Nov. 2 election can also be found.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.