Mesa County ballot drop box and poll locations

Final hours to cast your vote!
Last hours to vote!
Last hours to vote!(Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:21 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As a reminder, polling centers will be closed and ballots will stop being accepted at 7 p.m. tonight.

Mesa County Voter Service and Polling Centers locations:

  • Dinosaur Journey Museum (located at 550 Jurassic Ct., Fruita, CO 81521)
  • Mesa County Central Services (located at 200 S. Spruce St., Grand Junction, CO 81501)
  • Colorado Mesa University (located at University Center 1455 N. 12th St, Room 213, Grand Junction, 81501)
  • Palisade Community Center (located at 120 W. 8th St., Palisade, CO 81526)

Election Ballot Drop Box locations:

  • Mesa County Central Services (located at 200 S. Spruce Street, Grand Junction)
  • Fruita Civic Center (located at 325 East Aspen Avenue, Fruita)
  • Clifton DMV (located at 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit A2, Clifton)
  • GVT West Transfer Facility (located at 612 24 1/2 Road, Grand Junction)
  • Department of Human Services (located at 510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction)
  • Colorado Mesa University (located at 1100 North Avenue, Grand Junction)
  • Mesa County Fairgrounds (located at 2785 US Highway 50, Grand Junction)
  • Palisade Community Center (located at 120 West 8th Street, Palisade)

To view the unofficial election results, please visit www.kjct8.com.

