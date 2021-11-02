Mesa County ballot drop box and poll locations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As a reminder, polling centers will be closed and ballots will stop being accepted at 7 p.m. tonight.

Mesa County Voter Service and Polling Centers locations:

Dinosaur Journey Museum (located at 550 Jurassic Ct., Fruita, CO 81521)

Mesa County Central Services (located at 200 S. Spruce St., Grand Junction, CO 81501)

Colorado Mesa University (located at University Center 1455 N. 12th St, Room 213, Grand Junction, 81501)

Palisade Community Center (located at 120 W. 8th St., Palisade, CO 81526)

Election Ballot Drop Box locations:

Mesa County Central Services (located at 200 S. Spruce Street, Grand Junction)

Fruita Civic Center (located at 325 East Aspen Avenue, Fruita)

Clifton DMV (located at 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit A2, Clifton)

GVT West Transfer Facility (located at 612 24 1/2 Road, Grand Junction)

Department of Human Services (located at 510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction)

Colorado Mesa University (located at 1100 North Avenue, Grand Junction)

Mesa County Fairgrounds (located at 2785 US Highway 50, Grand Junction)

Palisade Community Center (located at 120 West 8th Street, Palisade)

To view the unofficial election results, please visit www.kjct8.com.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.