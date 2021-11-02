Advertisement

IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment

The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an average of $1,189.(Storyblocks)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Internal Revenue Service is issuing more than $510 million in refunds to taxpayers to adjust unemployment compensation from previously filed income tax returns.

According to the IRS, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 excluded up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations.

The plan became law in March after much of that money was already paid to the IRS.

If you overpaid, the IRS will either issue a refund or apply the money to other outstanding taxes or federal or state debts owed.

According to the IRS, the latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an average of $1,189.

The IRS has issued over 11.7 million refunds so far this year, totaling $14.4 billion.

Impacted taxpayers will generally receive letters from the IRS within 30 days of the adjustment, informing them of what kind of adjustment was made and the amount of the adjustment.

The IRS plans to issue another batch of corrections before the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Coroner’s office releases the identity of motorcyclist killed in accident
2022 Country Jam Generic Version
2022 Country Jam headliners announced
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American plagued by major flight cancellations for 4th day
Firefighters with the Grand Junction Fire Dept. responded to the scene of the incident.
Grand Junction Fire Dept. responds to CBD oil-related fire
Community Hospital
Mesa County hospitals on vaccine mandate deadline today

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Opening statements begin in Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
CDC panel debates: Should all school kids get COVID vaccine?
Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discussing approval of a...
Final preparations for children's COVID-19 vaccine distribution being made
Early ballots wait to be processed by election judges in the Jefferson County, Colo., elections...
Elections across US showcase security steps, new voting laws
Attorney Alex Murdaugh is shown in a file photo. Judge Daniel Hall sided with an attorney suing...
Judge freezes assets of prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh