Guild Mortgage holds book drive

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:05 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Guild Mortgage is accepting book donations, which will be provided to foster kids in need.

The book drive will benefit Ariel Clinical Services. It was the idea of an employee, Paige Slawson.

She believes the book drive would be beneficial for foster kids of all ages since she says she feels like the older foster children sometimes get left behind in the foster system.

“They’ll have something to read. As I said before, when you read, you go to a different land and sometimes. I mean, foster children need a break from what they are going through, and they can find that in reading,” said Slawson.

Outwest books will also be donating one book for every five donations.

If you would like to donate, you can visit Guild Mortgage on Main Street through November 16th.

