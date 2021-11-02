Advertisement

The Calendar Committee wants to hear from students

West Middle School
West Middle School((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The District 51 Calendar Committee is already in the works for the 2022 and 2023 school calendars.

They’ve used parent, staff, and faculty feedback, and now they’re looking for student feedback. The calendar committee wants to make sure students’ voices are also part of the conversation.

They’ve compiled a Student Calendar survey where students have the opportunity to have a say in how their school year will look.

They’re asking all students of all grade levels from elementary to high school.

“Now we want to make sure to have student voices, as well, that is why we sent out a letter to all the parents say, hey if you wouldn’t mind the kid take the survey then we can hear from them and see what they like about the calendar or maybe what they would like to change,” said Emily Shockley, spokesperson for D51.

The survey is live now and will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 5.

The Calendar Committee will review the results.

Here’s a link to the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XL53TQV.

