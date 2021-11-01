Sports Highlights - Sunday, October 31st
Highlights and scores from CMU Soccer, NFL Week 8, and a CHSAA football playoff preview
Oct. 31, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The CHSAA state football tournament is set. Here are the matchups for Round One:
(4A) #1 Montrose has a first round bye
(4A) #21 Brighton at #12 Fruita Monument, time and date TBD
(2A) #13 Alamosa at #4 Delta, Saturday 1:00 PM
(1A) #9 Wiggins at #8 North Fork, Saturday 1:00 PM
(1A) #11 Holyoke at #6 Meeker, time and date TBD
RMAC Men’s Soccer
Colorado Christian 1, Colorado Mesa 1 F/2OT
RMAC Women’s Soccer
Adams State 1, Colorado Mesa 2
NFL Football
Washington 10, Broncos 17
