People against mandate attend commissioner’s meeting

The deadline has now passed for health care workers in Colorado to be vaccinated against Covid-19. In light of the deadline, a lot of people showed up at the Mesa County commissioner’s meeting Monday morning to voice their opposition to the mandate.(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The deadline has now passed for health care workers in Colorado to be vaccinated against Covid-19. In light of the deadline, a lot of people showed up at the Mesa County commissioner’s meeting Monday morning to voice their opposition to the mandate.

County commissioners can not overturn the mandate. However, many people waited to make their voice heard during the meeting’s public comment period in the hopes the commissioners can use their influence to help. One of the main points brought up in today’s meeting by people against the mandate, involved the number of people being let go by their employers in fields that are already short staffed. A lot of today’s speakers are worried about losing certain services in the valley, such as elective surgery. They are also concerned about the overall impact on rural communities.

The mandate from the state board of health also covers assisted living facilities, homecare agencies, and nursing homes.

