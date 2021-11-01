Advertisement

Ballot counters wanted for election

Mesa County elections
Mesa County elections((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The commissioners have asked election officials to do hand counting to verify the results from the voting machines and they still need more volunteers to help.

So far 36 people have signed up but 64 are still needed in order to have 100 counters. They are looking for people who can commit to a voluntary three week process by working eight hour days between Nov. 29 and Dec. 17.

The process involves a bipartisan team of judges reviewing the ballots and tallying, then making sure the numbers match those from the dominion machines.

So far, 29,000 ballots have been accepted in Mesa County. To get involved simply contact the elections office.

